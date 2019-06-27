Home

Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Flowery Branch United Methodist Church
Ann Butler Swansey


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Butler Swansey Obituary
Died June 26, 2019
Ann Butler Swansey, age 80, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Aaron Swansey; son, Eddie Swansey; parents, George and Mildred Butler. Mrs. Swansey is survived by her daughter, Kathy Swansey Taylor, Dawsonville, GA; granddaughter, Crystal Taylor, Dawsonville, GA; brother, George Butler, Jr., Stone Mountain, GA; sister-in-law, Ruth Parker Swansey, Flowery Branch, GA; brother-in-law, Paul Watson, Flowery Branch, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Swansey was born September 16, 1938 in Flowery Branch, GA. She was a 1955 graduate of Flowery Branch High School and a 1959 graduate of Brenau College with a Bachelors Degree. She was a homemaker and a long-time member of Flowery Branch United Methodist Church, Flowery Branch, GA. Mrs. Swansey was a member of the Flowery Branch Homemakers Association. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Flowery Branch First United Methodist Church with Pastor Christopher McCain officiating. She will lie in state at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Flowery Branch City Cemetery, Flowery Branch, GA. Family will receive friends 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Flanigan Funeral Home.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 27, 2019
