Died June 26, 2019

Ann Butler Swansey, age 80, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Aaron Swansey; son, Eddie Swansey; parents, George and Mildred Butler. Mrs. Swansey is survived by her daughter, Kathy Swansey Taylor, Dawsonville, GA; granddaughter, Crystal Taylor, Dawsonville, GA; brother, George Butler, Jr., Stone Mountain, GA; sister-in-law, Ruth Parker Swansey, Flowery Branch, GA; brother-in-law, Paul Watson, Flowery Branch, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Swansey was born September 16, 1938 in Flowery Branch, GA. She was a 1955 graduate of Flowery Branch High School and a 1959 graduate of Brenau College with a Bachelors Degree. She was a homemaker and a long-time member of Flowery Branch United Methodist Church, Flowery Branch, GA. Mrs. Swansey was a member of the Flowery Branch Homemakers Association. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Flowery Branch First United Methodist Church with Pastor Christopher McCain officiating. She will lie in state at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Flowery Branch City Cemetery, Flowery Branch, GA. Family will receive friends 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Flanigan Funeral Home.



