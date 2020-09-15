Ann Carlan Brittain McLeod
September 10, 2020
Ann Carlan (Stennis) Brittain McLeod, age 92, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Ann will be held at a later date.
Ann was born June 4, 1928 in New York City, to the late Mary Lou Carlan Stennis and Thomas J. Stennis. In October 1928, Mrs. Stennis and Ann moved to Gainesville, GA, to live with Mrs. Stennis' sister and brother-in-law, Aetna and Carl S. Brittain. Following the death of Mrs. Stennis and Aetna Brittain in 1936, Ann was adopted by Mr. Brittain.
Ann attended Riverbend Elementary School and Candler Street Elementary School and in 1945 graduated from Gainesville High School; while in high school, she studied piano with Mrs. Eliza Holmes Feldman.
She attended the University of Georgia, where she studied piano with Dr. Hugh Hodgson, was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, and specialized in literature and language courses.
She met Robert E. McLeod, from Quitman, Georgia and they married September 5, 1947 at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Franklin Owen on Green Street Circle in Gainesville.
After Robert's graduation from the University in 1948, they moved to Gainesville, where they were members of the First Baptist Church.
Ann was a charter member of the Twentieth Century Study Club, a member of the Dogwood Garden Club, a member of the Phi Mu Alumnae Club, and she and her husband enjoyed many years of Bulli Classes, which were sponsored by Brenau University. She was an avid reader, and her entire family were dedicated bird watchers- "birders"-. She loved sewing, especially embroidery and tailoring.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband in 2007, after nearly sixty years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Scottie Buffington, son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Claudia McLeod; grandchildren, Jennifer Davis (John), Jade McLeod (Nicole), Britt Lothridge (Anneke), Andy Allred (Kelli), Erin Davis, Katie Leonard (Steven), and Scott Buffington; great-grandchildren, Kaden McLeod, Konar McLeod, Kalani McLeod; Caitlin Davis, Anna Lothridge, Grady Lothridge, Maricarter Allred, Addison Allred, Jack Leonard and Lucy Leonard.
Special appreciation to her loving caregivers, Susan Coley, Connie Johnson and Celeste Winters and special thanks to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice.
