Ann was originally from Staunton, Virginia and passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on January 25 at the age of 95. Ann was proceeded in death by her husband Norman J. Deichsel. Ann is survived by her son (Carl Deichsel), her daughters (Mary Bell, Norma Marks) and many loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ann will be laid to rest at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alpharetta United Methodist Church, National Audubon Society, or The Salvation Army.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 29, 2020