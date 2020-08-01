1/1
Ann Elizabeth (VanAllen) Holmes
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Elizabeth VanAllen Holmes
Died July 28, 2020
Ann Elizabeth VanAllen Holmes, 88, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Born October 20, 1931, in Staten Island, NY. Ann is the daughter of the late Albert David and Marion Nims VanAllen. She graduated from The University of New Hampshire with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bruce Alden Holmes, her two daughters Suzanne Holmes of Johns Island, SC and Melinda Holmes Meadows (Mark) of Watkinsville, GA, Two granddaughters, Whitney LeGate (Blake) of Smyrna, GA and Emma Meadows of Watkinsville, GA, two great granddaughters Finley Ann and Elizabeth Marie LeGate of Smyrna, GA, her brother, David Nims VanAllen (Margaret) of Exeter, NH, sister-in-law Martha-Jane Holmes Aldrich of Littleton, NH, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
After retiring, Ann and Bruce traveled the world together from the Alaskan glaciers to the Swiss Alps and beyond. Daughter, Wife, Sister, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, Great- Grandmother and Friend to many, Ann will be dearly missed.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little-Davenport Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved