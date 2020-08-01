Ann Elizabeth VanAllen Holmes
Died July 28, 2020
Ann Elizabeth VanAllen Holmes, 88, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Born October 20, 1931, in Staten Island, NY. Ann is the daughter of the late Albert David and Marion Nims VanAllen. She graduated from The University of New Hampshire with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bruce Alden Holmes, her two daughters Suzanne Holmes of Johns Island, SC and Melinda Holmes Meadows (Mark) of Watkinsville, GA, Two granddaughters, Whitney LeGate (Blake) of Smyrna, GA and Emma Meadows of Watkinsville, GA, two great granddaughters Finley Ann and Elizabeth Marie LeGate of Smyrna, GA, her brother, David Nims VanAllen (Margaret) of Exeter, NH, sister-in-law Martha-Jane Holmes Aldrich of Littleton, NH, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
After retiring, Ann and Bruce traveled the world together from the Alaskan glaciers to the Swiss Alps and beyond. Daughter, Wife, Sister, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, Great- Grandmother and Friend to many, Ann will be dearly missed.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.