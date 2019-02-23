Mrs. Ann Louise Weatherly Michael age 93 of Gainesville, Georgia went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

A native of Jackson County, GA, she played on the Jefferson High School District Champions basketball team in 1941. While working in Winder as a teenager, she met Grady, the love of her life, when he offered to carry her books for her.

Mrs. Michael was a wife, mother, and homemaker. She lovingly devoted her life to her husband and sons, and later to her granddaughters and great grandchildren. She was blessed to live in a loving community of neighbors on Longview Drive in Gainesville for sixty five years. Mrs. Michael was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville and the Gleaners Sunday School Class. For many years, she served as a teacher to the four year-olds at church.

Mrs. Michael was the daughter of the late John S. Weatherly and Georgia Daniel Weatherly. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy one years, Grady F. Michael, her brothers, Owen Weatherly and John D. Weatherly, and sisters, Elizabeth W. Holton and Mary Payne.

She is survived by her twin sons, Dan Michael (Brenda) of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Sanford Michael (Rita) of Snellville, Ga, granddaughters, April Piper (Richard) of Lawrenceville, and Amber McConnel (Fred) of Atlanta, and great grandchildren, Georgia Piper, Michael Piper, John Piper, and Avery McConnel, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Monday Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. 770-297-6200 The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Gainesville 751 Green Street 30501

Online condolences may be made at memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 23, 2019