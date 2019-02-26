Nov. 22, 1938-Feb. 25, 2019

Mrs. Ann M. Guest Kesler age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday February 25, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Acworth, GA following a sudden illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday March 01, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Eddie Burt and Reverend Hugh Skelton will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday March 01, 2019 from 11:00-a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ann was born on November 22, 1938 in Greenwood, South Carolina to the late Lester Guest and Ruth Hawks Guest; sister of Randall Guest and Larry Guest. She was retired from Cornett Carpet and was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 50 years. In 1958 she married her husband of 42 years, Morris Kesler. She lived in Gainesville, GA for 58 years where she raised her two daughters. Ann moved to Acworth, Georgia to live with her daughter until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her spouse, Morris Kesler who passed away in 2002, and her brother, Randall Guest. She was a loving and caring person and loved her family and friends. She never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

She leaves her daughters, RoxAnne Burt and her husband, Eddie, of Duluth, daughter, Rena Opel, and husband Mike, of Acworth, grand-daughter, Katelyn Rounds of Clermont, GA step- grandchildren, Tatum and Luke Opel of Acworth, brother, Larry Guest and Family of Greenwood, South Carolina, and many nephews and nieces in Georgia and South Carolina.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

