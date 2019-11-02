|
|
Ann Marshall Waddell, age 70 of cumming, died October 27. Ms. Waddell was born May 21, 1949 in Copperhill, Tennessee to her late parents, Glen William Marshall and Edna Verner Marshall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lanier Gene Waddell, and her grandson, Harvey Glen Mott. Ms. Waddell suffered a traumatic brain injury from a fall on April 20, 2003. For the past 6 1/2 years, she has been lovingly and graciously cared for by the staff at Heritage House Senior Living in Cumming. Prior to her accident, Ms. Waddell lived out her faith through her career as a Registered Nurse, her service to her church, and the generosity and devotion she lavished on her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Ann (Humphrey) and Brian Mott of Gainesville and Jennifer Renee (Humphrey) and Donnie Johnston of Hoschton; her grandchildren, Jake Johnston, Hudson Mott, Annie Johnston, and Sadie Mott; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Penelope Marshall of Ellijay; her nephews and their wives, Will and Katie Marshall of Smyrna, and Daniel and Kayla Marshall of Ellijay; her great- nephews, Jackson Marshall and Lincoln Marshall; as well as her caregivers-turned-family, Deangela Hurst, Brittany Houston, Clay Kilbourne, Tess Penner, Amber Webb, Tammy Nelson, Cindy Ortega, and Joan Brown. The family plan to honor Ms. Waddell on Saturday, November 9. Friends are invited to drop in between 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Hunt Tower Atrium at 200 Main Street, SW, Gainesville to celebrate her life. Her remains will be placed between her parents in the Ellijay City Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "Children's Ministry in Memory of Ann Marshall Waddell" at Christ Place Church 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch. or Lakewood Baptist Church 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville. On-line condolences may be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay has provided arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 2, 2019