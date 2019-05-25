Mrs. Anna Eulene Strong Johnson, age 94 of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Bell Minor Nursing Home following a short illness.



Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Mrs. Johnson was born February 9, 1925 in Long Beach, Calif. to the late William Worley Tudor Strong and Margaret Timm Strong. She was married for 59 years to the late Berner Richard Johnson Sr., who passed away on March 6, 2002. She retired from the office of B. Richard Johnson, DDS, was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and a member of the Gainesville First United Methodist Church. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two of her grandsons, Gordon Charles Pickett and Berner Richard "Bud" Johnson III, her son-in-law, Charles Barry Johnson-Pickett, one brother , three sisters , and five great-grandchildren .



Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Berner Richard (Ray Ann) Johnson Jr, of Virginia, daughter, Janie Anna Johnson-Pickett of Kansas, grandsons, Brad (Kim) Johnson of Atlanta and Karl Johnson-Pickett of Indiana and granddaughters, Michelle (Mick) Pickett of Washington, Hannah Johnson-Pickett of Kansas and Diane Johnson of Washington DC.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary