Died June 16, 2020
Anna Lee Cox, 96, of Cumming, died Tuesday, June 16. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:00pm. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
