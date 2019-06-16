Anna M. Random. 86, of Cumming passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Longs-Kloepell Chapel Funeral Home 205 West 3rd Dixon, MO 65459 (573-759-7310). Interment will follow in Kenner Cemetery in Hayden, MO. Born on November 28, 1932 in Labodie, MO to the late Henry Onslo and Anna Smith Minzes. She was retired from Frankie's Hallmark at Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville where she was the Manager. She was a member of Free Chapel Worship Center. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Random is preceded in death by her sister, Irene Sudheimer, Bertha Stolte, Naomi Minzes, Alice Sands, Olive Sudheimer, Martha Watson; brother, Frank Minzes and sister, Marie Jordan. Mrs. Random is survived by her sister, Wanda Lane of Texas; son and daughter in law, Mike and Darlene Random of Gainesville; son, Dan Random; daughter, Linda McCaulla of Cumming; daughter and son in law, Cindy and Ricky Martin of Cumming; grandchildren, Tammy Reed, Jody Random, Jackie Gaffney, Nicholas "Nick" McCaulla, Andy McCaulla, Stephanie McCaulla, Kelly Tanner, Amy Cudmore, Blake McCaulla, Elizabeth Bryant, Jerry McCaulla, Drew McCaulla and Leah McCaulla, Aaron McCaulla, Nick McCaulla, Madeline McCaulla, Brandon Martin, Laura Manring, Evan Martin, Ellary Hall, Ethan Martin; 34 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Wisdom Club at Free Chapel, 3001 McEver Rd. Gainesville ,GA 30504; 770-677-8300.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 16, 2019