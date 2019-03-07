Aug. 30, 1921-March 6, 2019

Anne Allison Woodall (97) died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

Anne was born in Hall County on August 30, 1921. She was the eldest daughter of Mary Belle Lamb Allison and William Riley Allison. She is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and her husband.

Anne grew up in the Sardis Community of Hall County, and graduated from Riverbend High School. During WWII, Anne worked at Chicopee Manufacturing. After the war, she married Hoyt R. Woodall of Demorest, GA, in 1946. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Fuller of Saint Simons Island, GA (formerly of Lawrenceville, GA), and Linda Woodall, also of Saint Simons Island, GA (formerly of Gainesville, GA), as well as two grandchildren – Kimberly Fuller Coley of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Glenn Winston (Wyn) Fuller, III (Jana) of Loganville, GA. She also is survived by two great granddaughters, Katie Fein (Joshua) of Pensacola, FL, and Sydney Fuller, of Loganville, GA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Anne and her family lived in Oakwood, Lula, and Homer, GA where her husband served as the school principal in those communities, and Anne was a homemaker. They moved to Gainesville in 1965. In 2015, Anne moved with her daughters to Saint Simons Island.

Anne returned to work in 1965, and worked as a paraprofessional at Oakwood Elementary, Lyman Hall Elementary, and Riverbend Elementary until her retirement in 1983. After retirement, she traveled extensively, including all 48 of the continental United States, Hawaii, and Europe.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was involved in many activities as long as her health permitted. Anne was active in other ways as well, maintaining a fit lifestyle that included gym visits 4 times per week for over 25 years, until age 86.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. James Elrod will officiate. Interment will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the 41 Perimeter Center

E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary