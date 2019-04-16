Services Little-Davenport Funeral Home 355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest Gainesville , GA 30501 (770) 534-5201 Memorial service 2:00 PM Gainesville First United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Anne Fuller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Bussey Seigler Fuller

1924 - 2019

Feb. 7, 1924-April 13, 2019

Anne Bussey Seigler Fuller, 95, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at New Horizons- Lanier Park. Born February 7, 1924 in Augusta, Georgia, Anne Bussey was the daughter of Essie B. and James W. Seigler of McCormick, South Carolina. Only seven short weeks ago she was preceded in death by her beloved younger sister Mary Louise Hanvey of Anderson, South Carolina.

Anne Bussey graduated from McCormick High School in 1941. Receiving scholarship and math awards, she was valedictorian of her class. She then moved on to Gainesville, Georgia to further her education at Brenau College where she was a biology major. She was a voice student of Madam Marguerite Ringo. Anne Bussey was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Sigma Pi Alpha, Phi Beta Sigma, Mu Phi Epsilon and the Y.W.C.A. Choir. She was an advisor of Mu Phi Epsilon until she retired. Upon Graduation she became an instructor in the Brenau Biology Department filling in for her professor who had been drafted. She attended the Juilliard School of Music the summer of 1947 in New York City and performed in Carnegie Hall on April 20, 1948. After WWII she met her husband and they settled down to raise their family until she was asked to return to Brenau to take over Madam Ringo's voice students. She returned to school at the University of Georgia where she received her master's degree in music, returning to work full time she taught many years in the Brenau music department becoming the Department Chairman and eventually Acting Chairman of the Fine Arts Department before her retirement at age 62.

Anne Bussey was a member of the Gainesville Music club and the Progressive Arts Club and an active member of the Gainesville First United Methodist Church where she participated in everything from Choirs to teaching Sunday school to MYF on Sunday nights.

Anne Bussey was preceded in death by her husband James A. Fuller of Gainesville. She is survived by her children: Gemma and Ed Jordan of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, Allen Fuller of Columbia, South Carolina, Dianna Fuller of Gainesville and dear family friend Dianne Kosmala of Clermont, who was like a daughter to her. Grandchildren: Christopher Jordan of Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, Michael Jordan of Cresco, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Jordan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and one great granddaughter Ava Jordan of Cresco, Pennsylvania.

Anne Bussey also had many nieces and nephews Steve and Sara Hanvey, Jane Hanvey Farnsworth all of Anderson, South Carolina, Jim Hanvey of Oakland, California, Susan Finger of Columbia, Missouri, Andy and Gay Fuller, and John and Joann Fuller all of Gainesville, Georgia.

The family would like to thank Nancy Perkins for her years of friendship with our Mother. They had so many interests in common and Nancy's visits gave her much joy and pleasure, it was a blessing to have such a good friend. We would also like to thank the staff of New Horizons Lanier Park for their good care and attention to our dear mother. We were blessed to have our dear sweet mother for so many years and we will miss her forever.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Gainesville First United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Jim Reavis will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church or Brenau University of Gainesville, Ga

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 16, 2019