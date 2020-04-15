|
Anne Margaret Goble
July 20, 1933 – April 11, 2020
Anne Margaret Goble passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11. She was proceeded in death by her parents Katherine Burton Jackson & Hobson Floren Jackson, her husband of 67 years, Billy Joe Goble, and her daughter, Donna Jean Sullivan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Tim Knight, and her daughter Tracy Goble. Additional family members include: Dana & Randy Jack, Danielle & Chad Coxville, Daye & Shepard Stuart, Matt & Emily Knight, Chris Knight, and Jake Morris and their beautiful children.
Margaret & Billy met at Avondale High School and soon she was a young bride. In the early years, she was a faithful member of Rehobeth Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing always filling the house with beautiful music. Throwing parties was a specialty of hers. Her tables and décor were unique and beautiful. An avid reader, she could always be found with a book in her hands of the romantic sort.
She was President of the Smoke Rise Garden Club and the Ladies Golf Association and was regularly off on a lady's trip. Margaret and Billy were often the top team in a competitive bowling league and they loved playing tennis and golfing
together. She worked as the Manager of the Lim's Showroom at the Atlanta Apparel Mart and loved beautiful, lacey clothing. She was the picture of elegance and grace.
After retirement, they moved to Buford and joined the North Metro Church where she continued singing in the Senior Choir and being involved in Sunday School. Margaret was a lifelong Christian and lived her life accordingly.
Due to the quarantine, the funeral will be held on-line on Thursday, April 16, at 11:00 a.m. For login information, contact [email protected], or [email protected].
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 15, 2020