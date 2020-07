Annette TuckerDied July 17, 2020A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Annette Tucker, 72, at St. Michael's Catholic Church Gainesville, GAInterment will follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home located at 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville, Georgia.A native of New Iberia Louisiana residing in Gainesville, GA, Annette passed away on Friday July 17th 2020 at her home. She began her nursing career at Dauterive Hospital located in New Iberia, Louisiana and continued her nursing career at North East Georgia Medical Center until her retirement. Annette was a parishioner of St Michaels Catholic Church.She loved gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and reading books. She was a Cajun lady with a love of life and cooking Cajun food for her family. She was a dedicated nurse and mentor to many in her profession.She is survived by her husband, John S Tucker; her children, Carson Tucker (Benedicte), and Brittany Goss (Emmett), her grandchildren Brendon, Camdon and Tucker Goss and Carrol and Eugenie Tucker.Her siblings Tommy Landry (Eileen), Edward Landry (Tara), Louise Sargent (Mark), Michelle Daigle (Donnie), Rachelle Savoy (Clay), her brother in laws Patrick Tucker (Daren), William Tucker (Janet), Michael Tucker, sister in law Aline Barr (Jim) and 22 nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Mercedes Landry, her nephews Jeffrey and Jonathan Sargent.A very special thank you to Hospice of North East Georgia Medical Center and her friends Kathy, Sheridan, Lilli, and Beth.In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to: The sisters of Mt Carmel PO Box 1160 Lacombe, LA 70445Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com