Annie B. Wade

Died June 25, 2020

Annie B. Wade, age 95, of Alto, died Thursday, June 25. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 29 at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Alto. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

