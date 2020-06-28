Annie B. Wade
1924 - 2020
Annie B. Wade
Died June 25, 2020
Annie B. Wade, age 95, of Alto, died Thursday, June 25. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 29 at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Alto. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 28, 2020.
