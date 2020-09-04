Annie Elizabeth Garrigan Nagel
Died August 23, 2020
Annie Elizabeth Garrigan Nagel died Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, in Gainesville, Georgia, where she had lived for several years. Ann was born in Cayce, Kentucky, on September 26, 1925, where she subsequently lived with her parents and her eleven siblings. She graduated in 1946 in Home Economics from the University of Kentucky, after which she worked as a Home Demonstration Agent in Benton, Kentucky. On February 26, 1949, Ann met Frank Nagel and they were married at Mount Zion Church in Obion County. After her wedding, she taught home economics at Paducah Tilghman High School, and later, at Lone Oak High School. During her time at Lone Oak, she attended Murray State University where she earned a Master's degree in Science.
Ann was an active member of Grace Church (Paducah) where she taught Sunday School and served in the Altar Guild. She was a serious contender, along with her husband, Frank, on the tennis courts at both the Rolling Hills Country Club, and later, the Paducah Country Club, where she won many ribbons as a member of the club's Women's USTA sanctioned Tennis Team.
Ann's family and friends were well aware that she was a fervent, lifetime fan of the UK Wildcats basketball team, and could be counted upon to know, not only when and where the games were being played, but kept up with all the scores.
Ann is predeceased by her parents, Hugh Elisha Garrigan and Cordelia "Dee" Glover Garrigan, her siblings and her husband, Francis Alan Nagel. She is survived by their three children: Alan (Laura), Geoffrey (Sharon), and Delane, in addition to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Ann's life of service will be held in Paducah, Kentucky, at a later time.
In her memory, friends may make donations to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.