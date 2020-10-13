1/
Annie Frances Burgess
1927 - 2020
Annie Frances Burgess
Died October 8, 2020.
Annie Frances Burgess, 93, of Cumming died Thursday, October 8th. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13th, at 12:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel . Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Mizpah United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Service
12:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
