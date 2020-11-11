Annie Jane Helton

Died November 9, 2020

Annie Jane Helton, 91 of Alto died Monday November 9th. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday Nov. 13th at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, White County. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 1:45 P.M. Friday at the church, however her room will be open at the funeral home on Thursday Nov. 12th 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store