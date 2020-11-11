1/
Annie Jane Helton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Jane Helton
Died November 9, 2020
Annie Jane Helton, 91 of Alto died Monday November 9th. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday Nov. 13th at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, White County. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 1:45 P.M. Friday at the church, however her room will be open at the funeral home on Thursday Nov. 12th 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved