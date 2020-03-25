|
Annie Mae (Day) Millwood, age 85 of Flowery Branch, passed away Monday, March 23. Mrs. Millwood was the daughter of H.C. (Skip) and Esther Crow Day. Survivors include her daughter Patsy (Gary) Bagwell, granddaughter Dr. Heather (Josh) Westmoreland, great-granddaughter Anna Kate Westmoreland, great-grandson Henry Westmoreland, all from Oakwood, and sisters, Brenda (Buster) Tankersley, Mary (Buddy) Wallace, both from Flowery Branch, and Marie (Roy) Bartlett of Gainesville, plus a number of nieces and nephews. Annie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clifton Millwood, brothers Denver Day, Clifford, Jr, (Bo) Day, and Herman Day, and sisters, Pheobe Lois Peck and Velma Orr. She was an active member of Flat Creek Baptist Church where she served for many years as a member of the Golden Chorale Choir, Church Librarian, the Sew-and So group, and served for over 25 years as Sunday School teacher. She served for many years as a member of the Flowery Branch Chapter of Eastern Star. But, her greatest love in her latter years was to spend time with her two great-grandchildren, She was happiest when she got to be with them. Annie Mae worked for many years as an accountant/bookkeeper for Georgia Boot Manufacturing Company in Flowery Branch until the company relocated to Blairsville. After that, she became a "girl Friday" for R.C. Grizzle at Grizzle Farm Supply for many years to handle all of the office needs. Annie Mae spent the last 18 months of her life in residence at Waterford Assisted Living in Oakwood. The family would like to express our gratitude and love to Tracy Small and all the staff at Waterford for the kindness and love shown during her residence there. In consideration of community safety and for the personal health of Annie Mae's beloved family and friends. A public Celebration of Life and visitation will be held at a later date at the Flat Creek Baptist Church. A private family graveside will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flat Creek Baptist Church or to . Those wishing to do so may send online condolences to the family at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 25, 2020