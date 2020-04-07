|
Annie Yvonne (Tucker) Stapp, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, April 5.
Private family graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. A celebration of Annie's life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Stapp was born January 5, 1937, in Cordele, to the late Jewell Tucker and Eula (Garrett) Tucker. She was an Atlanta native but had lived in Gainesville for the past 43 years. She was retired from Region's Bank formerly known as First National Bank of Gainesville.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Stapp; sons, Chad Stapp and Steve Cronic; brother, Alvin Tucker (Dianne); and two step-children, Renee Kendrick and Christa Stapp; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to ALSAC/
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 7, 2020