Antanas Kaminas
Died June 25, 2020
Antanas Kaminas, age 51, of Alpharetta, died Thursday, June 25. A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 3 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.