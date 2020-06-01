Anthony Clinton Thomas
1987 - 2020
Died May 30, 2020
Anthony Clinton Thomas, age 33 of Danielsville, died Saturday, May 30. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
