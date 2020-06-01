Anthony Clinton Thomas
Died May 30, 2020
Anthony Clinton Thomas, age 33 of Danielsville, died Saturday, May 30. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.