Anthony Joseph Draghi

Died October 5, 2020

Anthony "Tony" Joseph Draghi of Cumming, died on October 5th. The family will be receiving friends at the Mcdonald & Son funeral home in Cumming, between 11:00 am and 12:30 pm on Monday October 12th, followed by a funeral mass at the Church of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 1:00 pm. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

