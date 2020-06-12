Antonio Lazarte
1937 - 2020
Antonio Lazarte
Died June 8, 2020
Antonio Lazarte, age 82, of Buford, died Monday, June 8. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 11:15 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
