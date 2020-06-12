Antonio Lazarte
Died June 8, 2020
Antonio Lazarte, age 82, of Buford, died Monday, June 8. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 11:15 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Died June 8, 2020
Antonio Lazarte, age 82, of Buford, died Monday, June 8. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 11:15 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.