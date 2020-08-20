Arthur Frank Valdez, II

Died August 19, 2020

Arthur Frank Valdez, II age 51 of Gainesville, died Wednesday August 19th. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday August 25th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m until the service time at the funeral home. The family has asked due to the current pandemic please use all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

