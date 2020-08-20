1/
Arthur Frank Valdez II
1969 - 2020
Arthur Frank Valdez, II age 51 of Gainesville, died Wednesday August 19th. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday August 25th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m until the service time at the funeral home. The family has asked due to the current pandemic please use all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
