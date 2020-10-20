Arthur Grizzle
Died October 17, 2020
Mr. Arthur Grizzle age 88 of Savannah, Ga. former longtime resident of Ohio, died Saturday October 17, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday October 21, 2020 in the Little Davenport Chapel, the Rev. Robert Nix will officiate and burial will follow in the Memorial Park cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 1 pm till 2 pm.
Mr. Grizzle was born March 2, 1932 in Hall county Georgia to the late Carl and Nellie Elizabeth Peck Grizzle, he was a U.S. Air force veteran and also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Laura Loggins Grizzle, brothers, Cecil and Paul Grizzle, Sisters, Edith Sims, Clarabell Underwood, Eulene Grizzle and Doris Hubbard.
Survivors include his daughter, Petra Bowser of Savannah, brother, Henry Grizzle, sister in laws, June Grizzle and Mary Nell White, brother in law and sister in law, Billy and Genie Whelchel as well as many nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at littledavenport.com
Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville hwy. Gainesville, Ga. 30501