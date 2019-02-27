Arthur

Mark Carter, 67, of Gainesville, GA passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Emory University Hospital.



A lifelong resident of Gainesville, Arthur was the son of Greta Carter and the late Mark Carter. In addition to his father, Arthur is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Dubnik. Arthur was an avid outdoors man, keen woodworker, and retired landscape designer.

Together with his parents and sisters, they owned and operated Carter's Nursery and Landscaping in Gainesville for over 30 years. Above all, Arthur's source of joy came from his family and pets.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy Carter of Gainesville, son Chad Carter and wife Angie of Charlotte; son Chris Carter and fiance Hana Brown of Gainesville, daughter Katie Dwozan and husband Charlie of Gainesville; mother Greta Carter of Gainesville; sister Margaret

Jones of Gainesville; and granddaughter Heidi Carter.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carter's Residence Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2PM-5PM. For additional inquiries, please call (770) 654-5239



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

Good News Clinic s, 810 Pine St. Gainesville, GA 30501, (770) 503-1369,

www.goodnewsclinics.org