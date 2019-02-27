Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Mark Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Mark Carter Obituary
Arthur
Mark Carter, 67, of Gainesville, GA passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Emory University Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Gainesville, Arthur was the son of Greta Carter and the late Mark Carter. In addition to his father, Arthur is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Dubnik. Arthur was an avid outdoors man, keen woodworker, and retired landscape designer.
Together with his parents and sisters, they owned and operated Carter's Nursery and Landscaping in Gainesville for over 30 years. Above all, Arthur's source of joy came from his family and pets.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Carter of Gainesville, son Chad Carter and wife Angie of Charlotte; son Chris Carter and fiance Hana Brown of Gainesville, daughter Katie Dwozan and husband Charlie of Gainesville; mother Greta Carter of Gainesville; sister Margaret
Jones of Gainesville; and granddaughter Heidi Carter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carter's Residence Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2PM-5PM. For additional inquiries, please call (770) 654-5239

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:
Good News Clinic s, 810 Pine St. Gainesville, GA 30501, (770) 503-1369,
www.goodnewsclinics.org
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.