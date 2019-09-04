|
Arthur Wayne Dale, 69, of Gainesville, GA passed away September 2, following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Darryl Womack and Rev. Scott Strickland will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 4, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Born on October 21, 1949, in Gainesville, he was the son of the late William Thomas and Carolyn Virginia Whitmire Dale. He was retired from A & P Foods where he was the store's Co-Manager. At the time of his death, Mr. Dale was employed by the city of Gainesville, with Gainesville Connection Bus Transit. Mr. Dale was a member of Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dale is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard William Dale and Thomas Lanier Dale.
Mr. Dale is survived by his wife Dianne Dale, of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law Robin and Rob Harris, of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law Whitney and Montana Thrasher, of Jefferson; grandchildren Riley Harris, Landon Thrasher, Hudson Thrasher; sister and brother-in-law Jane and Bobby Cantrell, of Gainesville; sister-in-law Sherry Dale of Gainesville; sister and brother-in-law Teresa and Frank Hooper, of Gainesville; and a number of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Flowers are accepted but donations can be made ""In Memory of Wayne Dale"" to Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund 1210 West Ridge Road Gainesville, Ga 30501- 770-534-3469.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 4, 2019