Jan. 30, 1933-April 22, 2019

Asa Barnes, husband to Jean, father to Seth, Liz, Christy and Nate, died on April 22, 2019.

Ace was born on January 30, 1933 in Cape Girardeau, MO to Asa Barnes Sr., also a doctor, and Elizabeth Pruitt.

Ace graduated from the University of Kentucky and Yale Medical School. He and Jean lived a life of frequent adventure wrapped around a career saving lives through medicine. They first met in Yosemite National Park and after getting married, moved to Verona, Italy.

Their three years in Italy were filled with walks along the romantic cobblestone streets of Romeo and Juliet and opera in the Roman Colosseum. Back in America, four years went by and Ace was sent to Vietnam to oversee the flow of blood in that terrible war.

Returning home to his family, he was awarded the Major Gary Wratten award. And in one of God's great redemptive miracles, Wratten's widow Shirley led Jean to Christ while Ace was away. Upon his return, Ace later gave his life to Christ as well.

In 1971, he became professor of pathology at the University of Missouri. In 1977, Ace and Jean moved the family to Long Beach, CA, where as a pathologist and Director of the Blood Bank at Memorial Hospital, Ace became a leader in his field.

At the age of 61, Ace and Jean moved to a cabin in the Gila Wilderness. For the next 19 years, they spent much of their lives in Kijabe, Kenya where Ace worked in the pathology lab. He and Jean became beloved in the missions compound on the edge of the Rift Valley. Ace also traveled to Vietnam to bring healing to that broken land.

In 2017, Ace and Jean moved to Gainesville, GA. Ace leaves behind a great legacy of relationships with loving family and coworkers. He was a tireless worker, a generous giver to missions, a patriarch, a husband and father. We who he leaves behind will miss him.

Inurnment service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 10, 2019, with full military honors, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.

Inurnment service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 10, 2019, with full military honors, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.