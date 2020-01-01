|
|
Mr. Aubrey Tipton, age 96 of Oakwood, passed away Sunday, December 29, after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Mike Taylor and Rev. Randall Reed will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mr. Tipton was born in 1923 in Scottsboro, Alabama and in 1953, he made Oakwood his home. He was a member of First Baptist Church Oakwood. Mr. Tipton retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 30 years of service. He was the son of the late Sam Parrish Tipton and Stella Maynor Tipton from Scottsboro, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Charlene Reed Tipton; brother, John; and his sisters, Era, Nellie and Lucy. Mr. Tipton is survived by his son, Gary Tipton (Jean) of Trenton; son, Dennis Tipton (Anga-Lee) of Gainesville; daughter, Kim Newell (Gary) of Braselton; grandchildren, Reed and Ross Tipton, Josh Newell, Regina Shepherd (Todd), and Stephen Tipton (Nikki); great-grandchildren, Brennan Shepherd (Hannah), Aaron Shepherd (Brooke), Deven and Kyle Tipton and Levi Blake (Nikki); and many other special relatives. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Eagle Ranch, PO Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, www.eagleranch.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 1, 2020