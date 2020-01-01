Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Aubrey Tipton


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Aubrey Tipton Obituary
Mr. Aubrey Tipton, age 96 of Oakwood, passed away Sunday, December 29, after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Mike Taylor and Rev. Randall Reed will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mr. Tipton was born in 1923 in Scottsboro, Alabama and in 1953, he made Oakwood his home. He was a member of First Baptist Church Oakwood. Mr. Tipton retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 30 years of service. He was the son of the late Sam Parrish Tipton and Stella Maynor Tipton from Scottsboro, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Charlene Reed Tipton; brother, John; and his sisters, Era, Nellie and Lucy. Mr. Tipton is survived by his son, Gary Tipton (Jean) of Trenton; son, Dennis Tipton (Anga-Lee) of Gainesville; daughter, Kim Newell (Gary) of Braselton; grandchildren, Reed and Ross Tipton, Josh Newell, Regina Shepherd (Todd), and Stephen Tipton (Nikki); great-grandchildren, Brennan Shepherd (Hannah), Aaron Shepherd (Brooke), Deven and Kyle Tipton and Levi Blake (Nikki); and many other special relatives. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Eagle Ranch, PO Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, www.eagleranch.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aubrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -