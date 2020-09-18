Audrey Adele Marchak Weber
A woman like no other, spunky, silly, sassy, and sweet…words that describe our mother, Audrey, to a T! She lived her life to the fullest with a relatively simple approach to life…presence over presents. She valued time spent with others more than anything else. And if you ever had the pleasure of dining at her table, you know it could last indefinitely, with good conversation at the heart of every meal. Audrey will be missed. But let's celebrate the long, wonderful, and fulfilling life she lived, with the comfort of knowing that she died peacefully at the glorious age of 92.
Audrey was born on October 8, 1927 in Yonkers, NY to parents John Joseph Marchak and Mary Christine Nicholas, where she lived most of her young life. She majored in dress design and won a 2-year scholarship at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Yonkers, NY, where she was a designer of children's clothing and worked in the garment industry.
In 1952, she married the love of her life, Richard Weber. Together, they built their home and started a family in Mariaville, NY, having three daughters: Nancy, Sharon, and Cynthia. In 1964, we moved to Plattsburgh, NY where life revolved around our family business, the Strand Theatre. Then, in 1976, a new business, The Music Grinder, was formed taking the family to Marietta, GA. All three locations shared one thing in common; a much-loved theatre pipe organ affectionately named 'Winifred', that filled our lives with music and entertainment. Upon retirement, Audrey & Dick lived a happy life, out in the country, up on the hill in Lula, GA.
In her younger years, before marriage, Audrey would hop a YWCA bus to attend dances at West Point Academy in NY, as well as the local Dance Canteen in Yonkers, to dance with the WWII soldiers. She was also a member of the "Sweet Adelines", a female barbershop chorus. She enjoyed gardening and staying healthy & fit, too. It was in her Silver Sneakers exercise class where she made some amazing new friends. Fun lunches after class may have been the real motivation for her active participation. She always found good food and good friends to be an unbeatable combination!
Audrey will be sorely missed and survived by her daughters: Cindy Weber of Midway, GA, Sharon Kelly of Buford, GA, and Nancy Winn of Duck River, TN; grandchildren, Brian Kelly, Eric Kelly, Michael Graves, Stacey Graves, Christine Winn, and Les Winn, and two great-grandchildren: Jake and Connor Graves. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Dutcher Weber and her brother, Theodore DeBrocky.
In lieu of flowers, gift donations can be sent to Hospice of Savannah (1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406, www.HospiceSavannah.org
). Interment will be private. Audrey will now rest beside her beloved husband, Richard, in Wilkes-Campground Cemetery in Culleoka, Tennessee.
As we say farewell to our sweet Audrey, let's remember the fun times we had together and keep her close in our hearts. 'Sweet Audrey'…the same exact words that our father had printed on the side of their canoe. How sweet is that!