Nov. 4, 1984-July 20, 2019

Audrey Beth Grizzle Tumlin, 34, of Atlanta, passed away Saturday, July 20th after a courageous six-month battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer).

The daughter of a Baptist minister and an elementary school teacher, Audrey, a Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Coordinator for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, grew up in various cities throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

She was devotedly married to the love of her life, Christopher Sigman "Sig" Tumlin for more than four years, a loving mother to 19-month-old George Sigman Tumlin and to Spud, their 7-year-old golden retriever. Audrey was a loving daughter to Ron and Penny Grizzle, of Flowery Branch, and beloved sister to Amy Grizzle Kane of Greensboro, N.C. and Ashley Grizzle Soeder of Senoia.

Audrey was a 2003 graduate of Columbus High School. She attended undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia and completed a Bachelor's degree in nursing from Mercer University School of Nursing in Atlanta. Audrey then began her full-time pediatric oncology nursing career in Atlanta while she earned her Master's degree in Public Health Administration from UGA.

Audrey passionately wanted to better the world for children. At Wieuca Road Baptist Church After-School and summer camp programs she taught children to help, serve, and love all in need. Audrey's journey led her to compassionately serve the needs of cancer patients and their families at both the Scottish Rite and Egleston campuses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Additionally, Audrey traveled to Uganda in 2011 where she served at the Kabwohe Clinical AIDS Research Center. This work earned Audrey an award from UGA for her excellence in this endeavor to bring urgent medical resources to those in need.

Audrey's warrior courage shown during her fight against cancer surprised no one and touched everyone. When her brain wouldn't allow Audrey to continue the fight, Audrey's heart did, and she strongly stared cancer down in the fight of her life -- not for herself, but for her son, husband, family and friends.

A great joy of Audrey's was the annual family vacation to Fripp Island, SC, where she found serenity among the Carolina tide, loggerhead sea turtles, bocce ball games on the sand, and love of family that spanned as wide as the ocean's horizon.

Survivors include her husband, Sig; their son, George; her parents the Reverend Ron and Penny (Hoffman) Grizzle, sisters the Reverend Amy Grizzle Kane (Sean) and Ashley Grizzle Soeder (Justin); in-laws the honorable Mayor Steve "Thunder" and Jean Alice Tumlin of Marietta; brother-in-law Ty Tumlin (Ashley), sister-in-law Jamie Patrick (Ryan); and seven nieces and nephews. Audrey dearly loved her extended family cousins, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Audrey's life will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 2 p.m., at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University, Atlanta. A visitation will also be held at Glenn Memorial UMC on Wednesday, July 24th from 5-7p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. https://tinyurl.com/donateforaudrey Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 23, 2019