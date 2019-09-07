|
Audrey Blanche White, age 88, passed away on Thursday, September 5.
Daughter of Blanche and Wallace Kindle, Audrey was born in Leipsic, Ohio, on February 13, 1931. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Raymond Edward White, age 90, and their children and spouses, Jack and Marsha White, Cathy and Denny Drerup and Tom and Kathleen White. She was grandma to nine grandchildren and Gigi to 16 great-grandchildren. She joins her brother, Fred Kindle, in heaven and is survived by sisters, Carol Berger and Diana Lally; brother, George Kindle, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She partnered with Ray to operate several small family businesses while also working in retail, sales, manufacturing, emergency services, and county government. She lived using her faith in God, a strong work ethic, responsibility, service to others, and an open-door spirit in her home. A dynamic community volunteer, she molded lives through teaching Sunday School at the Leipsic United Methodist Church, and leadership in her children's school activities, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. Ultimately she was awarded the Thanks Badge, the highest honor of the Girls Scouts of the USA.
Audrey's awesome life will be celebrated in the season of Thanksgiving, as all who loved her will be forever thankful for the impact she had on their life. In her hometown of Leipsic, Ohio there will be a Drop-In Fellowship Celebration on Sunday, November 3, in the Lilac House at the Meadows of Leipsic, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at her beloved Redwine United Methodist Church in Gainesville, on Saturday, November 16, at 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Sisu of Georgia, Inc., P.O. Box 5758, Gainesville, Ga 30504 (formerly known as Challenged Child and Friends).
In the fall, Audrey's grandchildren will dedicate an accessible pathway at The Oaks-Scenic View Assisted Living facility in Baldwin, that will be named "Audrey's Way", providing her husband Ray and his friends with outside, easy access to the beautiful, covered porch.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 7, 2019