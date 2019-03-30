Audrey Humphrey McAlum, age 97, of Flowery Branch, Ga passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Mac McAlum; parents, Bill and Florence Davidson Humphrey; brothers, Quinton, Edward, Fred, and Billy Humphrey. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara and Don Mills, Flowery Branch, Ga, Elaine and Carl Haizlip, Eatonton, GA; son, Warren and Paula McAlum, Eatonton, Ga; grandchildren, Shawn Mills, Shannon and Donna Mills, Anthony and Joanne Carpenter, Kelly and Julian Beasley, Joshua and Maureen Kooken; great grandchildren, Jaimie Witherspoon, Cheyenne Mills, Michael Mills, Katelyn Kooken, Colin Kooken; brother, Jack Humphrey, Warner Robbins, Ga; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. McAlum was born on March 28, 1922 in Alamo, Ga. She was a 1939 graduate of Wheeler County High School and attended Crandall Business College in Macon, Ga. She was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church of Eatonton, Ga and a member of the Alathean Sunday School Class. She was a resident of Benton House of Sugar Hill for the past nine years. "The family would like to express special thanks for all of the staff at Benton House for the wonderful care given to Audrey C. McAlum." A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Eatonton Memorial Park, Eatonton, Ga with Rev. Keithen Tucker, First Baptist Church of Eatonton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endowment Fund at First Baptist Church, 115 North Madison Ave, Eatonton, Ga 31024 in memory of Audrey Humphrey McAlum. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Ga from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.



