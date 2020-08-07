Very sorry to hear of Austin's Passing. I remember like it was yesterday him under 21 applying for sales position. He was very personal and persistent I should say and did a great job selling me on going outside of our guidelines in hiring him under 21. He caught on quick ,yes he loved vehicles especially his . Such a young man with so much future and he did not know a stranger . Prayers for the family !



He will be missed by many RIP Austin !



Northgaford

Tim Ford

Coworker