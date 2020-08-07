1/1
Austin Lane Anderson
1999 - 2020
Austin Lane Anderson
Died August 1, 2020
Mr. Austin Lane Anderson, age 21 of Mineral Bluff Highway, Mineral Bluff, formerly of Talmo, GA., went to be with the Lord on Saturday August 1, 2020. Austin was born on July 18, 1999, son of Matthew Austin Anderson & Stephanie Elaine England. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Lamar & Eunice England. Austin was a people person; he was always trying to make a conversation with someone to befriend them. He was also a member of the Touge Club & Z Club. Austin loved working on cars; it was his favorite past-time of all. Austin was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his father & step-mother; Matt & Stacy Anderson of Pendergrass, GA., mother & step-father; Stephanie & Clay Moon of Talmo, GA., paternal grandparents; Kenny & Katie Anderson of Cartersville, GA., paternal grand-mother; Kathy Anderson of Dacula, GA., maternal grand-mother; Eva Nation of Talmo, GA., two brothers and a sister-in-law; Jacob Anderson of Cartersville, GA., Lance & Aleisha England of Bethlehem, GA., seven sisters and three brothers-in-law; Sherrie & Andres Barrera of Boston, MA., Heather & Jonathan Elliott of Shallotte, NC., Britney Moon of Gainesville, GA., Madison Shaw, Kamrin Shaw, Amelia Bennett, and Olivia Bennett all of Pendergrass, GA. Several nieces & nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00am from the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery (5086 Poplar Springs Road Gainesville, GA 30507) with Rev. John Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow. The family will meet with friends from 10:00am-11:00am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Wilderness Scouts of America PO Box 807 Blairsville, GA 305114 in Austin's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
August 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. What an unexpected tragedy. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Bale
Family
August 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deana Davis
August 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss! Sending prayers to the family and asking God to be with you through the days ahead. Hold on to your memories.
Deana &Jason Davis
August 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You will be in my thought and prayers. May you find peace and comfort in the days to come. Remember you have friends who love you and are here if you need us.
Tammy Martin
Friend
August 6, 2020
I remember Austin as a kid, and he was always so sweet. Praying for all his family, and friends.
Megan Holcombe
August 5, 2020
Austin was a sweet young man with a heart for cars, and people. He will surely be missed by many. To Austin’s family and friends, I am so very sorry for your loss!
Robin Nash
Coworker
August 5, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Austin's Passing. I remember like it was yesterday him under 21 applying for sales position. He was very personal and persistent I should say and did a great job selling me on going outside of our guidelines in hiring him under 21. He caught on quick ,yes he loved vehicles especially his . Such a young man with so much future and he did not know a stranger . Prayers for the family !

He will be missed by many RIP Austin !

Northgaford
Tim Ford
Coworker
August 5, 2020
I knew Austin from his love of cars he was a wonderful person to be around and always supported everyone in what they loved one of the best guys I knew. My condolences
Mj Munoz
Friend
August 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers for you all. May you be surrounded by comfort and love during this most difficult time.
Wesley and Teresa McDonald
Friend
August 5, 2020
Stephanie I am so sorry to hear about your sons’s passing. I just can’t even imagine what you are going thru. But I’m sure that Eunice and Lamar were there waiting for him with smiles and open arms. They will take care of him and watch over you. My thoughts and prayers will be with you my sweet friend. Love you.
Dana White Seymour
Friend
August 5, 2020
Our prayers are with you during your time of loss. God bless your family.
Love, the Farmers
Mark, Janice, Brayson and Cole
Mark Farmer
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
Our hearts are hurting but we know he is safe in heaven. He was a kind gentle person and we will miss him. Sending love and prayers to Matt and family.
Sam and Diane Warbington
Family
August 5, 2020
Love and Prayers
Lorene Grogan
Family
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Toccoa DDS
August 5, 2020
AUSTIN,WILL FOREVER BE IN MY HEART,I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO MEETING YOU AGAIN AS AN ADULT,IM THANKFUL THAT WE WERE FRIENDS ON F/B I COULD SEE THE WONDERFUL PERSON YOU ARE WITH THAT BEAUTIFUL SMILE HAPPY AND FREE.YOU WILL BE MISSED.
JACKIE FITCH
Friend
