Austin Lane Anderson
Died August 1, 2020
Mr. Austin Lane Anderson, age 21 of Mineral Bluff Highway, Mineral Bluff, formerly of Talmo, GA., went to be with the Lord on Saturday August 1, 2020. Austin was born on July 18, 1999, son of Matthew Austin Anderson & Stephanie Elaine England. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Lamar & Eunice England. Austin was a people person; he was always trying to make a conversation with someone to befriend them. He was also a member of the Touge Club & Z Club. Austin loved working on cars; it was his favorite past-time of all. Austin was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his father & step-mother; Matt & Stacy Anderson of Pendergrass, GA., mother & step-father; Stephanie & Clay Moon of Talmo, GA., paternal grandparents; Kenny & Katie Anderson of Cartersville, GA., paternal grand-mother; Kathy Anderson of Dacula, GA., maternal grand-mother; Eva Nation of Talmo, GA., two brothers and a sister-in-law; Jacob Anderson of Cartersville, GA., Lance & Aleisha England of Bethlehem, GA., seven sisters and three brothers-in-law; Sherrie & Andres Barrera of Boston, MA., Heather & Jonathan Elliott of Shallotte, NC., Britney Moon of Gainesville, GA., Madison Shaw, Kamrin Shaw, Amelia Bennett, and Olivia Bennett all of Pendergrass, GA. Several nieces & nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00am from the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery (5086 Poplar Springs Road Gainesville, GA 30507) with Rev. John Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow. The family will meet with friends from 10:00am-11:00am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Wilderness Scouts of America PO Box 807 Blairsville, GA 305114 in Austin's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com