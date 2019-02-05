Azalee Elizabeth Hughes Ladd, 98 of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.



Born on January 7, 1921 in Dawson County GA, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Lula Hughes. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Ladd was a longtime member of Westside Baptist Church and current member of Pine Crest Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. Ladd; daughter and son in law, Mary L. and Burl L. Sexton; son in law, Ray P. Duncan; brothers and sisters, Alene Garmon, Albert Hughes, Robert Hughes, Edward Hughes, and Mildred Henry.



Mrs. Ladd is survived by her daughter and son in law, Betty D. and Johnny Burkett; grandchildren and spouses, Tommy and Carol Duncan, Michael and Debra Sexton, Kristi and Anthony Watkins, Joey and Heather Duncan, Chad and Heidi Sexton; great grandchildren, Carlin Watkins, Alex Sexton, Ryan Watkins, Olivia Sexton and Payton Duncan.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 5, 2019