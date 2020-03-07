|
Barbara Ann Fowler, age 82 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, at Northridge Health & Rehab Facility following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Robert Nix will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Miss Fowler was born January 2, 1938 in Gainesville, to the late Alvin Robert "Mutt" Fowler and Idell Loggins Fowler. She was retired from Fieldale Farms and was a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #2. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Doug Fowler and Charles Lee Fowler. Miss Fowler is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Shelby & David Lewallen of Gainesville, her sister-in-law, Brenda Fowler of Gainesville and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Dewberry Baptist Church #2, In care of, Joann O'Kelley, 1007 Holly Drive, Apartment #402, Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 7, 2020