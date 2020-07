Barbara Ann Loving

Died July 8, 2020

Barbara Ann Loving, age 84, of Buford, died Wednesday, July 8. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Sugar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



