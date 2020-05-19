Barbara Ann Morris McClurg
Died May 16, 2020
Barbara Ann Morris McClurg, age 83, of Demorest, died Saturday, May 16. Private Graveside Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 19, 2020.