Barbara Ann Morris McClurg

Died May 16, 2020

Barbara Ann Morris McClurg, age 83, of Demorest, died Saturday, May 16. Private Graveside Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

