Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Barbara Ann Vandiver


1930 - 2019
Barbara Ann Vandiver Obituary
Mrs. Barbara Ann Vandiver, age 88, of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, September 5, at the Oaks at Limestone following a brief illness.

Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, September 7, at 2:00 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Clack Stubbs will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Barbara was born on October 20, 1930, in Jackson County, to the late Thomas Blackstock and Rena Hooper Blackstock. She was retired and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Luke Vandiver, Jr., sister, Caroldene McEver, brother, Thomas Blackstock, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Betty Vandiver, and sister-in-law, Eutelle Yonce.

Mrs. Vandiver is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia V. Powell (Whit) of Murrayville, Carol Lynn Wallis (Barry) of Buford, Jane V. Jordan (David) of Ball Ground; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Mark Vandiver (Angie) of Lula; grandchildren, Jessica Tebbe, Jamie Byron, Meredith Quaranta, Isaac Vandiver; great-grandchildren, Owen Tebbe, Jeremy Tebbe, Adriana Byron, Alex Byron, Gabriella Quaranta, Juliana Quaranta, Philip Quaranta; brother-in-law, Robert McEver; sister-in-law, Glenda Blackstock; brother-in-law, Harry Yonce; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Sandra Vandiver, and a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 7, 2019
