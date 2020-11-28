1/
Barbara Ann (Sansky) Waller
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara Ann Sansky Waller
Died November 21, 2020
Barbara Ann Sansky Waller, 68, of Dawsonville, died Saturday, November 21st. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Master's Cemetery in Ellenwood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
NOV
28
Interment
01:30 PM
Master's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
