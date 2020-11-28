Barbara Ann Sansky Waller

Died November 21, 2020

Barbara Ann Sansky Waller, 68, of Dawsonville, died Saturday, November 21st. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Master's Cemetery in Ellenwood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.



