Barbara Bennett Jones
Died June 28, 2020
Barbara Bennett Jones, 87, of Oakwood, died Sunday, June 28. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.