Oct. 18, 1935-April 21, 2019

Barbara Joyce Hilgenberg Cotton, age 83, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born Oct. 18, 1935 in Lincoln, Illinois to Lester J. and Beulah Guseman Hilgenberg.

She attended school in Lincoln, Illinois. After graduation, she worked for Illinois Bell as an operator. In 1962 she moved to Gainesville, Georgia where she continued working for Southern Bell. She later became a "Frame Dame" and retired after 30 + years of service.

She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church, and served her community by working with Meals on Wheels for many years. She was twice awarded with the most miles driven and meals served. She was named volunteer of the year in 1997.

Barbara is remembered by her family and friends as a very loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a kind, gentle spirit who blessed the lives of all those who knew her. She was a strong Christian woman who demonstrated her faith by the way she lived. Always loyal and devoted to God, family, and friends.

She is survived by her three children, Deborah Joyce Mason, David Jon Cotton (Robin), and Patrick Roy Cotton (Nancy Ware); grandchildren, Elizabeth Murphy (James), Jon Brinson Cotton (Jessica), David Jay Cotton, and Alexander Sterling Cotton (Kelsey); and six great grandchildren, Lola Cate Peck, Tenley Murphy, Miller Murphy, Carter Cotton, and Caroline Cotton; sister, Janet Hilgenberg Mauldin (Stan); nieces, Kim Flowers (Duane), Shannon Bentley (Jay), Shelley Tiefenbach (Nate); nephew, Scott Hilgenberg (Robin).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester J. and Beulah G. Hilgenberg; and brother, Gary Hilgenberg.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the chapel of Little and Davenport funeral home. Dr. Tom Smiley and Dr. Jerry Gill will officiate. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 p.m. before the service.

The family requests that memorials be made in the form of flowers or contributions to Meals on Wheels.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 23, 2019