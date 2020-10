Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Juanita Williams Moore

Died October 23, 2020

Barbara Juanita Williams Moore, 90 of Gainesville died on Friday October 23rd. Funeral services are Wednesday Oct. 28th at 2:00 p.m. Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Interment in the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Poplar Springs from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store