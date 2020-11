Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Lynn Hornaday

Died November 18, 2020

Barbara Lynn Hornaday, age 65, of Dacula, died Wednesday, November 18. A funeral service was held Monday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Ralph Robinson Funeral Home in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



