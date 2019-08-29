Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Barbara "Bee" Rutherford


1934 - 2019
Barbara "Bee" Rutherford Obituary
Mrs. Barbara (Bee) Rutherford, age 85, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, with interment to follow in Hillside Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the funeral home.
Barbara was born in Rome, Georgia, on January 22, 1934. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice (Coker) Gentry.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jerry Rutherford of Gainesville; sons, Scott Rutherford, Mike Rutherford and Tony Rutherford; 9 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 29, 2019
