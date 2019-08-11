Home

Barbara (Davis) Sayler


1938 - 2019
Barbara (Davis) Sayler Obituary
Barbara Davis Sayler, 80, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, August 8, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A private service will be held.
Born on December 10, 1938 in South Pittsburgh, TN she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Virgie Davis. She was retired from Olan Mills where she was a photographer.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sayler is preceded in death by her husband, James Sayler and daughter, Cynthia (Cindi) Lynn Sayler Hickey.
Mrs. Sayler is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Vanessa Radcliffe and Scott of Roswell, Kimberly Sayler Croft and Bryan of Brunswick, GA; grandson, Trevor Radcliffe of Roswell; granddaughters, Victoria Radcliffe of Roswell, Jessica Simmons of Gainesville; Hannah Gray Croft of Brunswick; 2 great grandchildren; special friends, Glenda Weir, Ann and Gwen Owensby and many nieces.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 11, 2019
