Barry Alvin Barrett, Jr.
Died May 15, 2020
Barry Alvin Barrett, Jr., age 51, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 15. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Memories in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.