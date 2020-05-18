Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barry's life story with friends and family

Share Barry's life story with friends and family

Barry Alvin Barrett, Jr.

Died May 15, 2020

Barry Alvin Barrett, Jr., age 51, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 15. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Memories in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store