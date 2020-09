Or Copy this URL to Share

Barry Melvin Mullinax, age 64 of Clarkesville, died Monday, August 31st. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5th at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Friendly Mission Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.



