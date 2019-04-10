Beatrice Hokayem (known by family and friends as "Mosh") passed away peacefully Tuesday the 9th of April in her hometown of Gainesville, Ga.

Born in Gainesville in 1926, Beatrice received a college degree from Brenau University. She was married to Joseph Milad Hokayem who immigrated from Lebanon in 1957. Together, they raised two sons, Joey and George.

Beatrice enjoyed commerce and was involved in the development and ownership of successful businesses beginning with Kay Kleeners and the Kool Kone. She used business as a way to provide for others and serve the members of her community.

Beatrice is remembered by her family and friends for her selflessness and genuine care for others. She cherished quality time with her family and created memorable experiences for those she loved. Known for her hospitality, she opened her home to countless people in need of good food and a safe place. She loved Walt Disney World and treated her family to an annual trip, a tradition she and her husband started over 40 years ago.

Above all else, Beatrice will be remembered for her deep faith in Jesus which impacted all aspects of her life.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Louis; husband, Joseph Milad Hokayem; brothers, George and Emmanuel Louis; sister, Leatrice. She is survived by her sons, Joey and George Hokayem; daughter in law, Martha Hokayem; grandchildren, Janna Roy and husband Ike, Jessa Wright and husband Will, Louis Hokayem, David Hokayem; great grandchildren, Eli Roy, George & Walter Wright; and extended family.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Interment will be at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Lakewood Baptist Church Missions Fund 2235 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, Ga 30501. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary